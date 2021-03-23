Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Crime

VIDEO: Man dead after suffering alleged stab wound to chest

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton detectives are investigating the circumstances of a man's death at Norman Gardens on Monday, where he allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw the 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A crime scene was declared, and police commenced investigations.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, is assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021
Police are investigating a man's death at Norman Gardens March 22 2021

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Murgon Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        400mm deluge: ‘Life-threatening’ conditions as falls continue

        Premium Content 400mm deluge: ‘Life-threatening’ conditions as falls...

        Weather ‘Life-threatening’: Fears as downpour continues, causing floods, landslides

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics Calls for review into private email secrecy

        80+ PHOTOS: Murgon Show’s historic day in pictures

        Premium Content 80+ PHOTOS: Murgon Show’s historic day in pictures

        Community Show season is well and truly underway in the South Burnett, with the Murgon Show...