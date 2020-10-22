Menu
Kingaroy street brawl captured on camera
Crime

VIDEO: Man fined after wild Kingaroy street brawl

Tristan Evert
22nd Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A KINGAROY man who was found lying unconscious with blood pouring from his head after his involvement in a wild street brawl has been fined.

Matthew Paul Fredrick Parker pleaded guilty to one charge of affray at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on September 18 at about 2.30pm a fight broke out between multiple men on Alford Street in Kingaroy.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi said police received multiple calls from members of the public about a fight near KFC.

"When police attended there were multiple shirtless men in an agitated state and people watching," Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

"Parker was on the road, bleeding from the head and was passed out at the time.

"The groups of males left the yard and entered the roadway before two people were taken to hospital."

Parker was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll Solicitors.

Mr Werner said Parker suffers from several mental health issues.

"Mr Parker was one of the people taken to hospital after he was found lying bleeding in the street," Mr Werner said.

"This has been difficult for him, particularly in respect to his mental health.

"He has no assault in his history aside from going armed in 2019 and he was cooperative with police.

"He remembers drinking at his cousins house on Alford Street, however has no memory of the incident, which may be because he was knocked out."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the most important thing he had to take into account was to deter Parker and others from using violence in any way.

"Deterrence comes from the fact you got taken to hospital, which is already significant punishment," Magistrate Sinclair said.

"When you get involved in street fights not only can you fall and hit your head, you can get seriously injured and die."

Parker was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

