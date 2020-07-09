Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

by Chris Calcino
9th Jul 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRUG haul including MDMA, cannabis, scales and utensils has allegedly been uncovered during a sting on a Cairns home.

Officers from the Far North Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on an Edge Cl home in Kewarra Beach on Wednesday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the search allegedly located a number of drug utensils, a small amount of cannabis, digital scales and 13 grams of MDMA.

Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Police have released footage of a sting that allegedly uncovered a drug haul in a suburban Kewarra Beach home. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The man has copped five charges, including two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and one count of possessing a drug utensil.

He is scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on October 1.

Originally published as VIDEO: Police sting exposes suburban drug haul

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs police sting queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...