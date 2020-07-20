Viewers slam ‘unfair’ MasterChef act

A simple act of altruism during last night's MasterChef semi-final had some fans of the show crying foul.

Top three MasterChef contestants Reynold, Emelia and Laura were tasked with making a complex Toffee Apple dessert during Sunday's challenge - a technically difficult dish that guest chef Martin Benn had spent a decade finessing.

They had just three hours and 45 minutes to nail its 10 different components.

Pasta queen Laura struggled with the details of the dish, becoming emotional as she failed to peel her apple to the required length.

Sensing her distress, both of her competitors stopped what they were doing - Emelia in particular rushing to her side to coach her through the tricky task.

Emelia gives Laura a helping hand.

"You need to push it in three mil from the base of the lathe, because otherwise it won't spin," Emelia instructed her rival, giving her step-by-step instructions.

"I honestly cannot believe that. We are all fighting for a spot in the finale and the two most selfless people have come over and stopped what they're doing, that honestly could ruin their cooks to help me succeed," said Laura.

"This would honestly never happen anywhere else."

Laura was grateful for the help.

It was a sweet act of assistance - but when season frontrunner Reynold was eliminated at the end of the episode, sending Emelia and Laura to the grand finale, some fans had questions:

Others suggested the pile-on was over-the-top: "Laura got 2 mins of help from Emilia and a single comment from Reynold. That's it. They didn't make her f***ing apple. Time to move on people," one viewer tweeted.

"If Reynold received the same help from Emelia and got through, would you be bitching that he shouldn't have had help or calling for him to be penalised?" another asked.

So with Reynold out, who are our MasterChef top two?

LAURA SHARRAD

Will Laura take out MasterChef 2020? Picture: Channel 10

Perhaps this season's most divisive contestant among fans of the show, Laura Sharrad, 24, previously placed as a runner-up in season six of MasterChef. The Adelaide chef has courted controversy this season due to her past professional associations with judge Jock Zonfrillo, her reliance on pasta dishes, and allegations of occasional "smug" behaviour towards her fellow contestants. But several co-stars have leapt to Laura's defence against the social media backlash: "Social media seems to jump on a beautiful woman and I think that's what it is," said Khanh Ong. Brendan Pang was also full of praise: "She's a very generous person and she's always cooking for everyone."

EMELIA JACKSON

Or will it be Emelia? Picture: Channel 10

Talk about history repeating: Emelia Jackson, 30, is another season six MasterChef star, placing third in the competition last time - just behind Laura (both were beaten by Brent Owens). The Melbourne-based former marketing co-ordinator has been a quiet achiever this season, emerging as an early "dark horse" to win with her knack for technically perfect desserts.

