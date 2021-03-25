‘Vile and despicable’: Mechanic jailed for raping 11 year old

A Morayfield mechanic who was found guilty of raping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl will serve at least three years behind bars for his "vile and despicable" crimes.

Dylan Barry Phillip Buckingham, 27, was found guilty by a Brisbane District Court jury of three counts of rape, maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and four counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The girl, now 16, bravely sat in the packed court gallery as prosecutor Toby Corsbie detailed the devastating impact of Buckingham's offending, which spanned six months from August 2016 until February 2017.

"What Dylan Buckingham has taken away, that is her innocence, will be lost forever," Mr Corsbie said.

Dylan Buckingham, of Morayfield, was sentenced for child sex offences. Picture: Facebook

The court heard the girl came into Buckingham's orbit when he became friendly with her family.

Over six months the Morayfield man, who was then aged 22, repeatedly abused the girl by touching her inappropriately and on one occasion took her into his bedroom and raped her.

"Outside of those sexual acts there were numerous incidents of kissing … as well as the degree of moral corruption," Mr Corsbie said.

" … He had her believe that she was in a relationship with him, as an 11-year-old child."

During his trial, Buckingham swore on oath that the accusations were false, which Judge Michael Burnett said showed his complete lack of remorse.

Judge Burnett said he had been motivated by his "base instincts" and had clearly exploited a vulnerable young girl.

"The offending is vile and despicable," Judge Burnett said.

"Children are to be protected. They are far too young to understand these adult things and you did take advantage opportunistically of that situation."

Buckingham's barrister Colin Reid told the court that he was a young man with no previous convictions who was still supported by his close-knit family.

Judge Burnett sentenced Buckingham to a head sentence of six and a half years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole in March 2024.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as 'Vile and despicable': Mechanic jailed for raping 11-year-old