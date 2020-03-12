Vile high school fight videos surface

GYMPIE anti-bullying organisation Fight The Good Fight last night issued a warning to the creators of a distressing social media page promoting violent schoolyard fights.

The statement, released late last night, referred to an Instagram account displaying several harrowing videos - both local and non-local - captured on mobile in school yards.

A screen shot from a video, believed to be local, of a schoolyard fight.

One particularly disturbing video shows a teenage schoolgirl screaming in panic on the ground as another teenage girl beats into her face.

The latest footage has surfaced a year after an online hub of sickening Gympie schoolyard fights emerged, causing huge reaction in the community.

More high school fight videos have emerged on social media. This is a screen grab from one.

While this morning videos had been removed from the account, one still remained and a second Instagram account that appeared to contain at least one local video remained active this morning.

Gympie real estate agent and anti-bullying activist Murray Benton started the Fight The Good Fight Against Bullying Australia in 2018 when his 12-year-old brother suffered from high school bullying.

Mr Benton initially pleaded on Facebook for awareness around the issue of bullying and youth suicide. The message was shared more than 90,000 times.

The videos displayed on an Instagram account promoting schoolyard fights.

"The victims in these posts should not be victimised on social media," the organisation's statement read last night.

"To the person or people who recently created this Instagram account to share footage and images of other local and non local students being bullied and assaulted at school, as well as those who are commenting, following and supporting this page, we have a message for you.

"We suggest you remove this content and close this account.

"This account also shows a list of other people who follow and support this page in the 'followers section', some of these people are locals and are other children."

The organisation said that the account had been reported to police, with the list of followers and commenters documented.

They also warned parents to check that their children were not involved in the footage.