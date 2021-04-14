Menu
Police will allege Ashlee Shaye Bateman broke into a Landsborough property and assaulted a male occupant on March 7. Picture: File.
Crime

Violent attack: Woman allegedly behind Coast home invasion

Laura Pettigrew
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
A 33-year-old woman allegedly broke into a Coast property and violently assaulted a man, a court has heard.

Police will allege Ashlee Shaye Bateman broke into a Landsborough property and injured a male occupant on March 7.

Ms Bateman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday over one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in public and enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence by break using or threatening violence.

She did not enter a plea to the charges.

Duty lawyer Liesel Rogan said Ms Bateman would need to apply for legal aid and asked for the matters to be adjourned.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the matter used violence and would eventually be finalised in the district court.

Ms Baldwin asked police prosecutor Nichale Bool to have a brief of evidence prepared for Ms Bateman's lawyer by May 18.

She adjourned the matters to June 4.

Ms ﻿Bateman was released on bail with the condition of having no contact with the victim or her alleged co-accused.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

