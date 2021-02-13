Menu
Bad dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

by Chris Calcino
13th Feb 2021 12:44 PM
THE RSPCA is making its own push for powers to ban people from owning pets following the revelation that a Cairns family has been ordered to have seven violent dogs destroyed in the space of a year.

Division 9 Cairns regional councillor Brett Olds has called for local governments to be empowered to issue pet bans to people whose dogs repeatedly attacked and killed other animals or humans.

 

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.
RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the organisation also needed new powers for animal neglect and cruelty cases.

"The way the situation stands now, we have to take someone to court to get a prohibition order," he said.

"That's expensive and very time consuming, and in a lot of cases fines never get paid anyway.

"If we can get the order without having to take a person to court, it would be hugely beneficial."

Mr Beatty said the wait for court hearings had stretched to 18 months.

Originally published as Violent dogs: RSPCA joins push to get tough on problem animals

