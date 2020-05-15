Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Government has put in a bid to keep Virgin headquaters in Queensland. Picture: David Clark Photography
The Queensland Government has put in a bid to keep Virgin headquaters in Queensland. Picture: David Clark Photography
Business

Virgin bid needs regional benefits

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
15th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGIONAL benefits will need to be front and centre in the State Government's bid to keep Virgin Australia in Queensland.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said competition was the key to driving the cost of flights down in regional areas.

The Queensland Government yesterday announced it had appointed the Queensland Investment Corporation to facilitate and manage the State's bid for the airline to remain in Brisbane.

 

RELATED

• The Ville Townsville is ready to bounce back from COVID-19

• Government dodges questions on Townsville COVID-19 quarantine testing

• Townsville racing hopeful awaits Supercars verdict for hometown event

 

"It's time for the Labor government to stand up for regional Queensland for once," Mr Last said.

"Regardless of who purchases Virgin Airlines, if they want concessions from the Queensland Government, there needs to be 'strings attached' and those strings need to benefit all Queenslanders, not just the southeast."

Coralee O'Rourke MP. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Coralee O'Rourke MP. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rourke said losing Virgin would be significant for Townsville.

"A return to having just one airline carrier will force prices up for people living in Townsville and for those wishing to travel to the city," she said.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said keeping Townsville connected to the rest of Australia was important.

"If we don't have two airlines providing services to Townsville, local businesses will miss out on important income," he said.

But Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said this was an example of "gross mismanagement of Queensland taxpayer funds".

"Cameron Dick just took over the Treasurer's job from Jackie, and in his first act he wants to blow millions on a majority-foreign-owned airline riddled with debt," Mr Thompson said.

"This money could be far better used funding shovel-ready projects in Townsville, or supporting small businesses with grants to help survive COVID-19."

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said Katter's Australian Party supported the move, but wanted to make sure the State Government spent the money wisely.

Originally published as Virgin bid needs regional benefits

More Stories

editors picks flight travel regional air travel virgin airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St John’s kids back at school playing with peers

        premium_icon St John’s kids back at school playing with peers

        News St Johns year 1 students Josh, Chloe, and Matilda said they were incredibly excited to be back at school.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Man airlifted after fall from horse

        premium_icon Man airlifted after fall from horse

        News A man was airlifted from a private South Burnett property last night.

        Chance of showers on the horizon

        premium_icon Chance of showers on the horizon

        News Meteorologist predicts the chance of some rainfall action over the next several...