Virtual service for indigenous veterans

A virtual service will be held for indigenous soldiers on Saturday. (PHOTO: FILE)

A virtual service will be held for indigenous soldiers on Saturday. (PHOTO: FILE)

VIRUS restrictions has forced more commemorative ceremonies online as Australians stop to remember indigenous veterans this weekend.

A virtual ceremony will replace the traditional service at Brisbane’s Shrine of Remembrance on Saturday, May 30.

RSL Queensland has honoured the important contribution of thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander service people at an Indigenous Veteran’s Ceremony during National Reconciliation Week since 2006.

A short and powerful video commemoration will stream from 11am online at rslqld.org/indigenousveterans.

This will begin with an Acknowledgement of Country and a moving didgeridoo reflection.

The ceremony will include a reading of The Ode and a bugler will sound Last Post and Rouse.

This will be followed by a minute’s silence and the Australian national anthem.

Individuals and organisations can also lay a virtual wreath at the digital ceremony by registering online before 1pm today.

RSL Queensland State President Tony Ferris invited all Australians to pay their respects to indigenous service people, both past and present who have served and sacrificed for their country.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander service people have served in every war and conflict since the Boer War,” he said.

“They have fought and given their lives alongside their fellow Australians, but their contribution is often overlooked in the telling of Australia’s military history.”

This follows the success of the online Anzac Day service.