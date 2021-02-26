Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

South Burnett man flown to hospital to have metal rod removed from leg
News

VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

Dominic Elsome
26th Feb 2021 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after his leg was impaled on metal reinforcing in the South Burnett today (February 26).

It‘s believed the man tripped over and landed on the rusty piece of metal, which is used to reinforce concrete.

The rescue helicopter was tasked just before 9am this morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after his leg was impaled on metal reinforcing, in the South Burnett, today. Picture: RACQ LIFEFLIGHT
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after his leg was impaled on metal reinforcing, in the South Burnett, today. Picture: RACQ LIFEFLIGHT

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, who initially treated the patient at the scene, transported him to a nearby oval where the helicopter landed.

The man who is aged in his 60s was flown to Toowoomba Hospital, to have the piece of rod removed from his lower leg and receive further treatment.

He travelled under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

racq lifeflight south burnett
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett’s most shocking court cases so far in 2021

        Premium Content South Burnett’s most shocking court cases so far in 2021

        Crime South Burnett courts have already dealt with some shocking cases this year, including a racist rampage at a hospital and a father raping his own daughter. FULL LIST:

        Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        Premium Content Landmark $440m settlement for 2011 flood victims

        News Queensland flood victims seeking compensation have reached a major milestone

        Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Premium Content Repeat youth offenders targeted with ‘suite of initiatives'

        Crime Commissioner: ‘suite of initiatives’ used to target youth crime

        Suspected space junk lights up the Burnett night sky

        Premium Content Suspected space junk lights up the Burnett night sky

        Offbeat Burnett residents watched in awe as space junk, believed to be from a Chinese...