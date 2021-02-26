VISION: Burnett man, impaled by rusty rod, flown to hospital

South Burnett man flown to hospital to have metal rod removed from leg

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after his leg was impaled on metal reinforcing in the South Burnett today (February 26).

It‘s believed the man tripped over and landed on the rusty piece of metal, which is used to reinforce concrete.

The rescue helicopter was tasked just before 9am this morning.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after his leg was impaled on metal reinforcing, in the South Burnett, today. Picture: RACQ LIFEFLIGHT

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, who initially treated the patient at the scene, transported him to a nearby oval where the helicopter landed.

The man who is aged in his 60s was flown to Toowoomba Hospital, to have the piece of rod removed from his lower leg and receive further treatment.

He travelled under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.