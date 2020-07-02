VISION: Car smashes into ambulance in Kingaroy

UPDATE:

TWO patients were treated for minor injuries after an ambulance collided with a car in Kingaroy this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the two vehicle crash around 9.30am at the intersection of Youngman and Haly St.

A QAS spokesman said the ambulance was on its way to a job in Kingaroy when it smashed into the other vehicle.

One paramedic and one woman from the other vehicle declined transport to hospital.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY crews are on scene at a two vehicle crash in Kingaroy this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance has collided with another car about 9.30am at the intersection of Youngman and Haly St.

Two people are currently being treated while fire crews are securing the scene.