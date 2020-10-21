VISION: Cop chases down speeding driver in road safety op

SOUTHERN Region police have closed a three-month operation aimed at reducing road trauma, Operation Seirra Protect.

Despite more than 200 lives lost on roads across Queensland, less lives have been lost on Southern Region roads compared to last year.

Inspector Lukia Serafim said a three-phased approach to road safety across the region has led to twelve lives lost compared to twenty across the same period in 2019.

“We have sought to proactively engaged with targeted groups within the community, including school-aged children and elderly people,” he said.

“Police have also been conducted various enforcement activities on our roads to ensure drivers are obeying the rules.”

Across the three-month operation, nearly 105,000 random breath tests were conducted which detected 727 alleged drink drivers. More than 9,200 drivers were detected speeding and nearly 200 traffic infringement notices were issued for using a mobile phone.

Police also issued 13,092 infringements for life-endangering offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, inattention and disobeying red lights.

Inspector Serafim said while police were actively patrolling the region to reduce road trauma, everyone has a role to play.

“We want people to make smart decisions on our roads knowing that one bad decision could affect your life or the lives of others forever,” he said.

“It’s also important people drive to the conditions they are presented with on the roads.”

The Southern Region includes roads across the state’s Moreton, Ipswich, Darling Downs and South-West districts.

Since the closure of the operation, police have set up a multi-agency committee with the view to discuss and implement best practices and new technologies to support road safety programs for now and into the future.