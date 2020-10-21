Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Operation Seirra Protect reduces road trauma across Southern Region
Crime

VISION: Cop chases down speeding driver in road safety op

Tristan Evert
21st Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Region police have closed a three-month operation aimed at reducing road trauma, Operation Seirra Protect.

Despite more than 200 lives lost on roads across Queensland, less lives have been lost on Southern Region roads compared to last year.

Inspector Lukia Serafim said a three-phased approach to road safety across the region has led to twelve lives lost compared to twenty across the same period in 2019.

“We have sought to proactively engaged with targeted groups within the community, including school-aged children and elderly people,” he said.

“Police have also been conducted various enforcement activities on our roads to ensure drivers are obeying the rules.”

Across the three-month operation, nearly 105,000 random breath tests were conducted which detected 727 alleged drink drivers. More than 9,200 drivers were detected speeding and nearly 200 traffic infringement notices were issued for using a mobile phone.

Police also issued 13,092 infringements for life-endangering offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, inattention and disobeying red lights.

Inspector Serafim said while police were actively patrolling the region to reduce road trauma, everyone has a role to play.

“We want people to make smart decisions on our roads knowing that one bad decision could affect your life or the lives of others forever,” he said.

“It’s also important people drive to the conditions they are presented with on the roads.”

The Southern Region includes roads across the state’s Moreton, Ipswich, Darling Downs and South-West districts.

Since the closure of the operation, police have set up a multi-agency committee with the view to discuss and implement best practices and new technologies to support road safety programs for now and into the future.

operation seirra protect qld police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JT VISIT: South Burnett footy fans welcome league legend

        Premium Content JT VISIT: South Burnett footy fans welcome league legend

        Sport SOUTH Burnett footy fans couldn’t hide their excitement when retired league legend Johnathan Thurston came to town.

        Gordonbrook Dam approaching 50%, causing concern for Council

        Premium Content Gordonbrook Dam approaching 50%, causing concern for Council

        Council News The current level of Gordonbrook Dam poses a possible public health concern with...

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        WEED FOR WORK: Woman trades pot for help around the house

        Premium Content WEED FOR WORK: Woman trades pot for help around the house

        Crime Woman caught with 163 grams of cannabis used it as payment for chores