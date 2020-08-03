Menu
Rescue helicopter at Boolboonda crash
VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

Sam Turner
Geordi Offord
3rd Aug 2020 5:00 PM
TWO people have been hospitalised after a serious caravan and car crash in Boolboonda this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the incident north of Mt Perry along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd around 12.12pm.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
They were called to reports a 4WD Land Rover crashed into a tree, rolling the caravan they were towing.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said a woman in her 60s was trapped in the vehicle for several hours, while fire crews attempted to extricate her.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
A man in his 60s was able to extricate himself from the car, and was treated for chest injuries by paramedics.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and a QAS flight paramedic worked alongside emergency services to treat the woman at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to reports a 4WD had driven into a tree along Gin Gin Mt Perry Rd. Picture: LifeFlight
She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, sustaining significant lower limb injuries.

The man was transported to Bundaberg hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.

