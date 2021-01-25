VISION: Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, airlifted a pedestrian to hospital after he was hit by a car on Warton Street in Gayndah just after 3am on Saturday (23rd January).

The rescue chopper flew to Gayndah Hospital just after 7.30am to collect the male patient, who had suffered leg injuries.



The man, aged in his 30s, was loaded onto the chopper and flown to Bundaberg Hospital under the care of a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic.