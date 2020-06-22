VISION: Motocross rider flown after crashing into tree

Seriously injured motocross rider airlifted after crashing into tree

A MOTOCROSS rider was rushed to hospital last Friday following a serious accident in which he crashed into a tree.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man, after he was seriously injured in a motocross accident, on Friday evening.

The rescue chopper was called to a riding track, in the South Burnett, just before 6pm on June 19.

A motocross rider was flown to hospital after he lost control and hit a tree while attempting a jump at a South Burnett riding track. (Photo: RACQ LifeFlight)

It's believed the motorbike rider, aged in his 20s, attempted a jump before losing control and colliding with a tree.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency (QFES) officers were on the scene when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team arrived.

The patient was treated for several upper body injuries before being flown to Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer LifeFlight Centre, in a serious but stable condition.

A QAS road crew transported the patient from the aeromedical hangar, to Toowoomba Hospital.