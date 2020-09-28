Vodka thief pays over four times amount he stole

A Nanango man who stole from the Nanango RSL has been convicted and fined. (Picture: File)

A Nanango man who stole from the Nanango RSL has been convicted and fined. (Picture: File)

A NANANGO man who stole alcohol from the Nanango RSL has ended up with a recorded conviction and paying over four times the amount he stole in fines and restitution.

On January 6 2020, Clinten James Woodward stole a $95 bottle of vodka from the Nanango RSL bottle shop.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said he was seeking restitution.

Defence lawyer Jay Rose said although Woodward does have a lengthy history he has been engaging with counselling and is about to open a seafood business.

Woodward pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing at Nanango Magistrates Court on September 24.

Woodward was convicted, fined $350 and ordered to pay restitution of $95 back to the Nanango RSL.