Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Nanango man who stole from the Nanango RSL has been convicted and fined. (Picture: File)
A Nanango man who stole from the Nanango RSL has been convicted and fined. (Picture: File)
Crime

Vodka thief pays over four times amount he stole

Tristan Evert
28th Sep 2020 12:00 PM

A NANANGO man who stole alcohol from the Nanango RSL has ended up with a recorded conviction and paying over four times the amount he stole in fines and restitution.

On January 6 2020, Clinten James Woodward stole a $95 bottle of vodka from the Nanango RSL bottle shop.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said he was seeking restitution.

Defence lawyer Jay Rose said although Woodward does have a lengthy history he has been engaging with counselling and is about to open a seafood business.

Woodward pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing at Nanango Magistrates Court on September 24.

Woodward was convicted, fined $350 and ordered to pay restitution of $95 back to the Nanango RSL.

More Stories

nanango magistrates court nanango rsl south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deb promises full-time paediatrician to the Burnett

        Premium Content Deb promises full-time paediatrician to the Burnett

        News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said access to a paediatrician can ‘mean the difference between a good outcome or a lifetime of struggle’.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        Premium Content Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        News The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...