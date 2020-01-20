Volunteering helps Murgon man feel more at home

WHEN Farhad Kamal first moved to the South Burnett for a short-term job contract, he didn’t expect to still call the region home seven years later.

Born in Bangladesh, Mr Kamal migrated to Australia more than 20 years ago to pursue his profession.

He lived in numerous places before taking on an opportunity to be a computer engineer for schools around the South Burnett, including those in Murgon, Goomeri, Cherbourg, Wondai and Cloyna.

Now he has put down roots in the region and said volunteering in the community for various organisations had helped him feel more at home.

“When I was growing up, my parents always told me to do good on others and expect nothing in return,” Mr Kamal said.

“Now I apply that in my day to day life and try to help as many people as possible.”

Mr Kamal, who now works at Saint Mary’s College in Kingaroy as a computer engineer, has always had a strong desire to serve others.

When he’s not at school, he manages public relations for the Murgon Rotary Club.

Mr Kamal is also a pioneer in the creation of Bengali music lyric videos with English subtitles on Youtube and Facebook.

After working across both the South and North Burnett, Mr Kamal said he had settled into the region and would continue to volunteer his computer services to the community.

“The beauty of life is not by how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you,” he said.

“I am looking forward to meeting more people and being a part of this beautiful, multicultural community.”