Volunteers fuel Kings Royal success

Local favourite Josh Harm in action in the Kings Royal main event. Picture: Tristan Evert

THE Kingaroy Speedway lays claim to the country’s biggest modified sedan event each year, and the key to its success is the hard work of volunteers.

Avid race fans donated their time to help deliver the biggest and most successful Kings Royals in its eight-year history at the weekend.

Kingaroy Speedway’s Tanya Barron said the amount of work everyone put into the event was unreal.

“As a volunteer organisation we have over 70 members that all do their little bit,” Barron said.

“Without all of the help and hard work of the volunteers the event simply couldn’t happen.

“The event was so successful, it all went really well.”

Year after year, Kingaroy Speedway gives community groups the opportunity to man the bars, canteens and gates to raise money for their clubs.

Barron said the community groups were crucial to the event.

“We try and get as many community groups as possible to every race meet and the meets would not be possible without them” she said.

“The Kings Royal had over 10 different community groups manning different stations throughout the event.

“It’s a really good feeling being able to give back to the community and we really like having these groups involved.”

Kingaroy swimming coach Terry Dunn volunteered in the bar on the final night of the Kings Royal.

“It’s a regular thing the speedway does and it’s so great for the community clubs,” Dunn said.

“It’s a great way for the speedway to give back and it really helps with clubs’ fundraising.”