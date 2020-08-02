Volunteers share journey behind joining rural charity

WANTING to give back to the community in their retirement, Kamella and Tony Osborn have found themselves painting historic houses in the North Burnett.

The Gold Coast couple, along with 40 other volunteers, have joined Rural Aid as part of their 10 towns makeover campaign.

Gayndah is the first town to experience a week of rejuvenation and revitalisation courtesy of the volunteer army.

Mrs Osborn said they stumbled upon the regional charity at a caravan show.

“We met the owners of Rural Aid and got chatting to them about what they do,” she said.

“We’ve already done a lot of outback touring through places such as Cunnamulla, and we thought by this time of year we would’ve been out there, but with everything happening, Gayndah was first.”

Both Mrs Osborn and her husband have grown to appreciate Queensland’s oldest town while completing maintenance at the Gayndah Museum on July 29.

“We’re working with a great bunch of people, and I’d like to work on farm next to see how it goes out there,” she said.

“In our little group we’ve only got five of us, but we’ve got a lot to do over the next few days.”

Mrs Osborn said the majority of volunteers are Queenslanders, with the army being substantially smaller than its original numbers due to Victoria’s coronavirus situation.

COVID safety precautions meant the volunteer army have had to stay in their groups for the entirety of the visit.

Gayndah will receive $100,000 in projects and support to renew their town as part of the 10 towns makeover.

This included $10,000 for the community to workshop ideas with renewal experts for their town’s long-term future and sustainability.

The $90,000 will be spent over five years on materials for maintenance projects identified by the community.

Monto will be the next town to be visited by Rural Aid and their volunteer army, with work to begin from August 30 – September 5.