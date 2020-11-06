Menu
VOTE: 12 of the region’s top educators have been nominated - now it’s time to chose your finalist. Photo: iStock
Education

VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best childcare educator for 2020

Dominic Elsome
6th Nov 2020 5:00 PM

THE SOUTH Burnett has so many good kindy teachers it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident on Thursday night when ﻿the South Burnett Times put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which teacher they think is the South Burnett's best.

Overall, 12 of the region's top childcare educators were nominated for the annual title.

Now it's over to readers of the South Burnett Times to decide just which childcare educator you think should be crowned our best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Monday, November 9.

