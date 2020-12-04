Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
VOTE NOW: We are on the hunt for the regions best primary school teacher. Photo/File
VOTE NOW: We are on the hunt for the regions best primary school teacher. Photo/File
Education

VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best primary school teacher

Tristan Evert
4th Dec 2020 1:00 PM

THE SOUTH Burnett has so many good primary school teachers it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident on this week when the South Burnett Times put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which teacher they think is the South Burnett's best.

Overall, 40 of the region's top primary school teachers were nominated for the annual title.

Now it's over to readers of the South Burnett Times to decide just which childcare educator you think should be crowned our best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Tuesday December 8.

Reader poll

VOTE NOW: South Burnett's best primary school teacher for 2020

View Results
best primary teacher south burnett south burnett best of the best south burnett education
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drug drivers sentenced in Kingaroy Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Drug drivers sentenced in Kingaroy Court

        News HERE is a list of Kingaroy drug drivers who recently appeared in court, as police urge drivers to take more responsibility behind the wheel.

        Everyone appearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everyone appearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        News NAMED: The 19 people facing Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        BUSTED: 7 Burnett drug drivers charged in three days

        Premium Content BUSTED: 7 Burnett drug drivers charged in three days

        Crime POLICE from the Kingaroy and Dalby Road Policing Unit have charged seven people...

        Celebrity chef to headline Kingaroy BaconFest 2021

        Premium Content Celebrity chef to headline Kingaroy BaconFest 2021

        News KINGAROY Bacon Fest organisers are pulling out all the stops to make the 2021 event...