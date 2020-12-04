VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best primary school teacher

VOTE NOW: We are on the hunt for the regions best primary school teacher. Photo/File

VOTE NOW: We are on the hunt for the regions best primary school teacher. Photo/File

THE SOUTH Burnett has so many good primary school teachers it can be hard to choose just one as the best.

That fact was evident on this week when the South Burnett Times put a call out on social media calling for residents to nominate just which teacher they think is the South Burnett's best.

Overall, 40 of the region's top primary school teachers were nominated for the annual title.

Now it's over to readers of the South Burnett Times to decide just which childcare educator you think should be crowned our best.

The poll is now open and will remain open until 9am Tuesday December 8.