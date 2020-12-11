VOTE NOW: South Burnett’s best primary teacher final vote

OVER the past two weeks the South Burnett Times has been on the hunt for the South Burnett's best primary school teacher.

40 teachers were in the running and after hundreds of votes were cast, five finalist have emerged.

We've spoken to the amazing teachers and complied their stories together for you to read below.

1. Brooke Shaw - Kingaroy State School

As a first year teacher, Brooke Shaw has left her mark on her students, being nominated for the region's best teacher.

Originally from Brisbane, Brooke said she loves living in the South Burnett.

"There is such a sense of community, I find there is more support here then some of the big schools and I have been very lucky to have an amazing mentor," Brooke said.

"I'm over the moon to be nominated, it's such a privilege, especially being new to the town in my first year, so to be nominated for such a big title is pretty amazing.

"Teaching for me is about shaping the minds of the future, teaching children who are our future.

"I'm lucky to feel apart of a community where my students as well as their parents/caregivers work in collaboration with myself to build a support classroom environment."

Kayla Bailey

2. Kayla Bailey - Kingaroy State School

Kayla Bailey just completed her seventh year of teaching and her first year teaching grade one students at Kingaroy State School.

After teaching all over Queensland, Kayla now calls the South Burnett home and said she loves the community.

"I love it, I live in Nanango, so it's been nice to experience living in Nanango and working in Kingaroy," Kayla said.

"I say to people I couldn't imagine doing anything else then teaching, it's not a job, I love going to work everyday.

"I want to make a difference to the lives of students, so it has been good to work with students, new families and the community."

Jason Sargeant

3. Jason Sargeant - Taabinga State School

Now with two years of teaching experience under his belt, Jason Sargeant moved to Kingaroy from Port Macquarie to teach grade six students at Taabinga State School.

Formerly a surf life saver, Jason is passionate about all things fitness and said he has enjoyed his move to regional Queensland.

"It's a really good place, there is a lot to do, it's been good to come to a new area and meet new people," Jason said.

"I've always like helping kids, seeing them grow and develop and also being able to have some fun with them.

"Outside of school I like my fitness, very into swimming and doing new things around the water."

Rebecca Connell

4. Rebecca Connell - Proston State School

Another fresh face to teaching in the South Burnett is Proston State School's Rebecca Connell.

Originally from Brisbane, Rebecca has been teaching for a year and a half and said she has loved every minute of it.

"I'm really enjoying it out here, it's a great and welcoming place, I have loved every minute," Rebecca Connell.

"Getting to help all the kids and seeing them learning new things, that light bulb moment when everything just clicks is really rewarding as a teacher.

"It's really exciting to be nominated and quite surprising."

Kerry Christie

5. Kerry Christie - Benarkin State School

Kerry Christie took the small school of Benarkin State School from 15 students in 2013 to its current 63.

Originally from Kilcoy, Kerry is a passionate teacher as well as the secretary for a rural firefighters' association.

Kerri said for her teaching is all about the light bulb moments.

"I guess it's when children have that ah moment, when that light flashes and they understand something," Kerry said.

"I love being able to support kids so they can enjoy learning.

"Outside of school I am passionate about my family, I love spending time gardening and supporting my husband who is a rural firefighter."