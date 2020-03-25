VOTE NOW: Top 15 South Burnett takeaways

BURNETT’S BEST: South Burnett Times readers nominate and vote for their favourite local takeaway spot.

BURNETT’S BEST: South Burnett Times readers nominate and vote for their favourite local takeaway spot.

THE South Burnett has some great, dedicated takeaway businesses in the region.

Small local businesses are where we go to get a good coffee, a good meal or a friendly smile from staff.

At a time where many hospitality businesses are shifting to takeaways and small businesses are struggling during the coronavirus lockdown, we are taking the opportunity to celebrate these businesses.

South Burnett Times put the call out to readers who took on the opportunity to champion the hard work and good quality service provided from our local takeaway businesses.

Some readers like Dawn Wolski said all of these takeaways go above and beyond for the South Burnett community.

"All the small business takeaways are equally the best with a great variety to satisfy all customer needs, congratulations to all of you," she said.

Voting will close at noon on Friday.

Here's the top 15 nominated takeaway places:

1. Murgon Bakery

Nominated by Julie Binnie

"Consistently delicious."

2. Batter n Crumbz

3. Nourish Cafe

4. U Cafe & Grill

5. Muffin Break

Nominated by Kerry Johnson

"Love my morning coffee made by the lovely ladies at Muffin Break. Even though the world's going crazy they always have a smile on their face."

6. Nanango Country Bakehouse Bakery

Nominated by Pam Beazleigh-Smith

"Just love Denise and Aaron. Always friendly service and good old fashioned hospitality."

7. Glendon St Cafe

8. Jamaica Blue

Nominated by Peter Eisen

"Jamaica Blue doe the best brews around here. Especially with Tash Baker running things. Keep up the great work. Do yourselves a favour and get down there for a takeaway."

9. Donut King

10. Busy Bee Cafe, Kingaroy

Nominated by Kim Scott

"Busy Bee! Never had a bad coffee from there."

11. Lee's Kitchen

Nominated by Elise Tatnell

"Lee's Kitchen! Great takeaway."

12. Cakealicious

Nominated by Melissa Blake

"Best cakes and coffee."

13. Dan's Diner, Wondai

14. Palace Hotel & Kitchen

15. Mel's Diner