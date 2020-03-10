VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned South Burnett’s best PT?

WE'RE on the hunt for the South Burnett's best personal trainer.

We asked and you answered by nominating your top 14 local personal trainers.

Vote now for your favourite and we will narrow the nominations down to our top seven for another poll.

Voting on this poll will remain open until Friday, March 13 at 12noon.

Reader poll Who is the South Burnett's best personal trainer? Taylah Curley

Laura Gill

Laila Gordon

Nicole Eckart

Leisa Ohl

Taleah Eckart

Christian Sutton

Amber Oliver

Stacey Perrett

Leslie Everest

Brooke Morison

Prue Collard

Kasey Adam Thienmann

Leisa Green Vote View Results

The nominees are:

1. Taylah Curley from Nanango

Nominated by Nicole Eckart "I have never seen someone perfectly fit into the career. The fastest learner with such a beaut like soul. So friendly and welcoming and has such a passion for fitness. For a rural region, we really do have the best of the best."

2. Laura Gill from Fitness Blackbutt

Nominated by Candice Vere "Laura Gill is an incredible personal trainer. Not only is she supportive but she pushes you to achieve things that you didn't think you were capable of. She is an amazingly talented lady who I am grateful to have met."

3. Laila Gordon from Kingaroy

Nominated by Linet-Shane Pincott "Laila Gordon Personal Training is #1. She provides an amazing workout tailor-made to suit her clients. She's firm but fair, encouraging, emotionally supportive, helps you reach your goals and an all-round great person. Everything you need in a PT and more!"

4. Nicole Eckart from Snap Fitness

Nominated by Laura Gill "Nicole Eckart from Snap, for not only being an awesome PT but a wonderful inspiration and mentor to other PTs. Thank you."

5. Leisa Ohl from Snap Fitness

Nominated by Melissa McGlone "Leisa Ohl at Snap fitness. She is amazing. She is patient, understanding, caring and pushes me to my limits not just physical but also mentally. Leisa has a beautiful soul and deserves all the love in the word

6. Taleah Eckart from Kingaroy Fitness Centre

Nominated by Steven Eckart "Taleah Eckart. She's dedicated and committed to helping her clients reach their goals. Great with kids fit during school holidays. She also has done a lot of charity work."

7. Christian Sutton from Conquer Fitness

Nominated by Chris Teena "Christian Sutton from Conquer Fitness. He helped me smash goals, goals that I never thought would be possible. Pushed me, encouraged me, taught me the skills I need to continue my fitness journey. Always respectful and tailored to your ability."

8. Amber Oliver from Conquer Fitness

Nominated by Sean Wogboy Dahlin "Conquer fitness pocket rocket Amber Oliver she works extremely hard for her clients. She's moving mountains with working with NDIS clients with the love of fitness. Keep an eye on this rock star go team Amber."

9. Stacey Perrett from Bootcamp Murgon

Nominated by Brenda N Grant Shelton "Stacey Perrett Bootcamp Murgon is the best. Love working out outdoors."

10. Leslie Everest from Conquer Fitness

Nominated by Fiona Coyne "Leslie Everest from Conquer Fitness. All 3 from Conquer Fitness always treat everyone with respect and are always willing to help you achieve your goals."

11. Brooke Morison

Nominated by Justin Carsburg "Brooke Morison baby got back."

12. Prue Collard

Nominated by Michelle Davis "Prue Collard from Body Fuel & Fitness Studio is amazing!"

13. Kasey Adam Thiemann from Conquer Fitness Nanango

Nominated by Christine Lee "Kasey Adam Thiemann from conquer fitness in Nanango absolutely amazing."

14. Leisa Green

Nominated by Maxine Whitbread "Leisa Green She is awesome and keeps us motivated and on track while making the training fun."