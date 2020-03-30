VOTES ARE IN: Top takeaway business in region revealed

Some of the offerings at the South Burnett’s best takeaway business, as voted by South Burnett Times readers.

Some of the offerings at the South Burnett’s best takeaway business, as voted by South Burnett Times readers.

AFTER nearly 13 years in business, the team at Glendon Street Cafe have certainly found the way to their customers’ hearts: delicious homemade food served with country hospitality and a smile.

Manager Kylie Kersten said she was wrapped to hear the cafe received the most votes in the Times’ search for the South Burnett’s best takeaway business

“I’m just so glad our customers across the South Burnett enjoy the food and coffee we make and have kept coming back again and again to support us over the years,” Ms Kersten said.

“Business is down for everyone right now and we’re all feeling the effects of this pandemic so it’s more important than ever for small businesses to support one another and to have the community continue to come in and order takeaways while we all get through this.”

After opening the doors back in July 2007, Ms Kersten said the Glendon Street Cafe team had always prioritised making their own meals from scratch, using local ingredients wherever possible.

Glendon Street Cafe manager Kylie Kersten says the staff love to check in on how their customers are going, and always try to source ingredients locally.

“Two of our biggest sellers are our hamburgers and egg and bacon burgers and I think it’s because we use real, homemade mince patties we make ourselves here in store, and we make sure to use fresh local bread – it really makes a difference,” she said.

“We also love to check in and see how our customers are doing, that’s important to us.

“If we have the time for a chat we make sure to check in and see how people are doing and ask what they’ve been up to. In a small town like ours it’s so important to keep checking in on each other and make sure everyone is doing OK.

“Without a strong customer base, we wouldn’t still be here, so we’re just grateful people continue to support our cafe by purchasing takeaway orders in this difficult time.

“The only way our community will get through this is if we continue to show our support around town and shop local wherever possible.”

Several other cafes and restaurants around the region were in the running for the top takeaway title, pipped at the post by Glendon Street Cafe, with just a handful of votes separating the businesses.

The list of popular choices (in no particular order) included:

Murgon Bakery

Batter N Crumz, Kingaroy

Nourish Cafe & Smoothie Bar, Kingaroy

U Cafe & Grill, Kingaroy

Muffin Break, Kingaroy

Nanango Country Bakehouse

Jamaica Blue, Kingaroy

Donut King, Kingaroy

Busy Bee Cafe, Kingaroy

Lee’s Kitchen, Kingaroy

Cake'A'Licious, Kingaroy

Dan’s Diner, Wondai

Palace Hotel and Kitchen, Nanango

Mel’s Diner, Kingaroy

Ms Kersten thanked the community for their generous support after a tip jar was stolen last week in a terrifying early morning incident.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted us and the exceptionally kind woman who donated a considerable amount of money towards our new tip jar,” she said.

“We don’t keep the tips for ourselves but instead we choose a charity to donate to so we are extremely grateful to this anonymous customer’s generous spirit, now we just need to choose a local charity to support.”