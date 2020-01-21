Vouchers on offer to help kids get involved in sport

A NEW decade of sport is upon us and a number of clubs throughout the South Burnett region are about to get the ball rolling for 2020.

Participating in sport or physical activity from a young age can be greatly beneficial, however sometimes costs can get in the way.

Applications for the second round of the Queensland Government’s FairPlay vouchers open tomorrow and offer $150 per child, per year.

Parents, carers or guardians can apply for a $150 voucher to go towards sport and active recreation membership, registration or fees.

To be eligible, the child must be between 5—17 years of age and the parent or carer must have a Department of Human Services health care card or pension concession card with the child's name on it.

Alternatively, children can be referred by a registered referral agent.

Applicants must create an account for QGrants online to access the grant.

Applications close on April 1, and vouchers expire on May 13.

A full directory of eligible sports under the scheme can be found here.

For applications and more information, visit www.wld.gov.au or call 13 QGOV (1343 2584).