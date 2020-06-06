Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        premium_icon BURNETT HWY CRASH: Motorcyclist in serious condition

        Breaking Paramedics and police attended the crash when a call was made just after 11am.

        Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        premium_icon Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

        News Officers attended a Goomeri home after receiving multiple complaints of animal...

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        MISSING: Woman last seen June 4 in Kilcoy

        News Police and family hold concern for her wellbeing as she has a medical condition...

        Over $25k in funding for new Yarraman festival

        premium_icon Over $25k in funding for new Yarraman festival

        News The festival will hopefully bring much needed tourism to the South Burnett.