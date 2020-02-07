Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WA man killed in boating mishap

7th Feb 2020 8:35 AM

A man has died after he and a colleague were tossed from their boat off the Western Australian coast.

Police say early on Friday there was an incident on Peel Inlet, south of Perth, which threw the men overboard.

Their boat continued on without them and is still to be located.

The men were rescued by another boat in the area, but one, a passenger aged in his 30s, died from his injuries.

The skipper of the vessel, aged in his 20s, is helping police with their inquiries.

More Stories

Show More
boating accident perth western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE CALENDAR: What’s on in sport this weekend

        premium_icon ON THE CALENDAR: What’s on in sport this weekend

        Sport There is a lot for sports fans to be excited about in the South Burnett this weekend, with some of the year’s biggest sporting events set to take place.

        • 7th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        Farmer’s bold prediction for drought-busting rain

        premium_icon Farmer’s bold prediction for drought-busting rain

        News Solace in property’s weather records dating back to 1895

        Paradise Dam saga continues as plan surfaces

        premium_icon Paradise Dam saga continues as plan surfaces

        Politics ‘NO NOTICE’: People are asking questions after no public consultation was held for...

        Who is your healthy lifestyle accountability buddy?

        Who is your healthy lifestyle accountability buddy?

        News These are people who you see regularly and whose opinion you respect and will...