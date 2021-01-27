Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew Wade had a number of poor dismissals against India. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Matthew Wade had a number of poor dismissals against India. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Wade dumped, Carey gets Test call-up

by Ben Horne
27th Jan 2021 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Matthew Wade has been axed from Australia's Test squad to tour South Africa, with Alex Carey called up.

Australian selectors have kept largely the same outfit that lost 2-1 to India, with Carey and Queensland fast bowler Mark Steketee the only additions.

Wade has been punted after a middling series against the Indians, despite the fact he took one for the team and opened the batting in the first two Tests - and the extra cover he provides as a back-up keeper.

The Tasmanian will instead serve as Aaron Finch's vice-captain for Australia's concurrent T20 tour of New Zealand.

 

 

There are no leadership changes for the Australian Test team, with Tim Paine captain and Pat Cummins his sole deputy.

But Carey's elevation to the squad as a back-up wicketkeeper is the first sign of a potential succession plan being in place.

It is normal to take a back-up keeper to a place like South Africa, particularly in COVID times when a replacement couldn't be quickly transported if Paine was to injure himself.

Travis Head has survived and looks well placed to return to the XI in the middle-order should Will Pucovski return to the side as an opener.

Moises Henriques is the other back-up batsman on tour.

Australia has a huge bowling line-up with Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, James Pattinson and Stekete waiting in the wings should any change be made to the big three of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

There was speculation Ben McDermott and Jhye Richardson might come into the Test squad, but they're instead with the T20 party.

 

 

 

Originally published as Wade dumped, Carey gets Test call-up

More Stories

australia v south africa tour cricket sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        Premium Content Award winner ‘humbled’ to receive citizen of the year

        News After moving to the region ten years ago, the 2021 SB citizen of the year said the longer she stays the harder it becomes to leave.

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News Climate change to cost Queensland $60b every year by 2038

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access