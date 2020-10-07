Waller follows Group 1 trifecta with Ipswich winner

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

AUSTRALIA'S top trainer Chris Waller collected another Ipswich winner in a clear statement of his dominance across the country.

The incredible run of champion mare Winx over a four-year period brought the Waller stable to prominence and it was during this time that he spread the training operation across the eastern seaboard with satellite stables.

The Gold Coast satellite stable has been regularly collecting wins at Ipswich since the stable's success in the Ipswich Cup of 2015 with Danchai.

The winner at Ipswich today was Sacred Suite, ridden by Luke Dittman to collect the galloper's first career win at his seventh career start.

Predominantly based in Sydney, Waller has satellite stables in other states including the Gold Coast camp as well as Flemington in Melbourne.

It was from that Flemington stable that one of Waller's biggest successes was achieved just five days ago.

In the Flemington Group 1 Turnbull Stakes at the weekend, the Waller stable collected the trifecta with winner Verry Elleegant defeating Toffee Tongue and Finche. All three of these gallopers stamped themselves as major chances for the big Cups races over the next few weeks.

Ipswich galloper's game effort

IPSWICH trainer Doug Lane today held his breath as his galloper Badge of Gameness kicked clear at the top of the straight at the huge odds of $151.

The six-year-old was still in front at the 100 metre mark although faded a little late to finish third under Nozi Tomizawa. Divine Ascot was the winner of the race with Call Me Legend in second place.

Ipswich winner Divine Ascot, ridden by Michael Hellyer. Picture: Claire Power

The long odds were a result of the form of the galloper being at or near the tail of the field in recent starts. His five starts since February have been at Moruya, Kembla Grange, Chinchilla, Roma, and Emerald prior to the cheeky run at Ipswich today.

The longer distance of the 2150 journey may have helped improve the performance, though a placing in a Metropolitan class meeting at Ipswich was totally unexpected for the well-travelled son of Sebring.

The career stats for Badge of Gameness are now 37 starts for two wins, two seconds, and two thirds totalling prize money of $64,000. There should be a middle distance race about soon for Badge of Gameness but don't expect $151 next time.

Ipswich's high hopes in Guineas

THE $2m Caulfield Guineas headlines this weekend's Group 1 racing as the Spring Carnival continues in Melbourne.

There is interest in this race from an Ipswich point of view as part owner and bookmaker Stephen Anthony has a share in the smart galloper Crosshaven.

Crosshaven has a record of four wins from five starts with the past two being comfortable wins in the Listed Exford Stakes at Flemington followed by the Group 3 Guineas Prelude.

This form has Crosshaven strongly in the betting at $11 for one of the highest class three-year-old races in the country across the year.

Other Group 1 races on Saturday are the Toorak Handicap, the Caulfield Stakes, and Thousand Guineas.

The Spring Champion Stakes are contested at Randwick.

Next meeting

OCTOBER racing continues at Ipswich on Wednesdays the 14th, 21st, and 28th.