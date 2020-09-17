Wannabe bikie’s ‘vile’ threat to police officer

A self-proclaimed bikie has been punished after he threatened police with a horrific act during his arrest.

A SELF-PROCLAIMED bikie threatened to rape a police officer's "missus" during his arrest at the Gold Coast last month, a court was told.

The "vile" comments by Blake Alexander Harrison were heard in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Harrison pleaded guilty to public nuisance, obstructing police, wilful damage and driving while disqualified.

The 21-year-old scaffolder was arrested and charged after smashing the window of a Labrador unit during a fight on August 16.

Blake Alexander Harrison pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to public nuisance, obstructing police, wilful damage and driving while disqualified.

The court was told Harrison unintentionally smashed the window with a wayward punch.

He fled after the incident but returned later and offered the victim money to pay for the damages.

Later the same night officers questioned Harrison at his house and it was there he resisted arrest and threatened officers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort said during his arrest that Harrison thrust his body away from officers, causing a senior constable to fall backwards and smash a window.

Sgt Foort told the court it was during this point Harrison threatened to find where the officers lived and "burn their house down".

"He said he was only being arrested because he was a bikie," Sgt Foort said.

"He also said to officers, 'I'll find you and I'll rape your missus in front of you'."

Blake Alexander Harrison.

Defence solicitor Sam Jackson said his client was heavily intoxicated and was "distressed and agitated" from the fight earlier that evening but that didn't excuse his "vile" comments towards police.

He said Harrison returned to jail after his August 16 arrest for breaching parole for previous offences related to obstructing police and asked the court to consider a fine.

Magistrate Kathleen Payne said Harrison shouldn't be further punished for his criminal history but slammed his behaviour.

"It was so avoidable on your part, had you just controlled yourself, while you may have been here for wilful damage and the driving, public nuisance and obstruct PC (police) is just unnecessary," Ms Payne said.

"You had a choice that evening to conduct yourself in that manner and it was completely inappropriate."

Harrison was convicted and fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Originally published as Wannabe bikie's 'vile' threat to police officer