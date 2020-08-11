Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SLOW DOWN: Bundaberg police have shared insight into how speed detection devices work and catch drivers.
SLOW DOWN: Bundaberg police have shared insight into how speed detection devices work and catch drivers.
News

Want to avoid getting a speeding ticket? Here’s how!

Rhylea Millar
11th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVE you ever wondered how mobile speed cameras work? Well, here's how.

It is a topic that police are asked about all too often and one that they are happy to provide further insight on.

Officer in charge of the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Sergeant Marty Arnold said there were a lot of myths about mobile speed cameras and how drivers were detected.

He said while there is a common belief that drivers would not be detected if they were travelling in the opposite direction or if another vehicle is in the photo, but this was not the case.

"New digital speed cameras are very accurate and can detect vehicles travelling in both directions across multiple lanes," Sergeant Arnold said.

"While occasionally there are other vehicles partially in the background, the camera has the ability to track speeds and identify the offending vehicle."

Motorists are reminded to always obey the speed limit, drive to conditions and avoid getting a ticket by not speeding.

Community Newsletter SignUp
police speeding
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 South Burnett Homes currently for sale under $130K

        Premium Content 10 South Burnett Homes currently for sale under $130K

        Property These ten South Burnett homes are perfect for the first homebuyer.

        ‘I'm not running away’: NSW woman’s explanation to court

        Premium Content ‘I'm not running away’: NSW woman’s explanation to court

        Crime A SYDNEY woman confessed in Gayndah court that coronavirus has prevented her from...

        South Burnett student wins national writing competition

        Premium Content South Burnett student wins national writing competition

        Community A South Burnett student has walked away with first place at a national writing...

        Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Premium Content Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Health Aged care: Nine facilities fail audit as damning issues revealed