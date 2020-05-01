WANTED: 100 subbies as developments deliver work

A LOCAL developer is seeking an army of trades people to get started on two new builds in Hervey Bay. Eight unit blocks and a medical centre will start to take shape in the next two months. With a number one priority on hiring Fraser Coast-based tradies Win Projects Managing Director Glen Winney hopes the the developments will help inject money back into the economy.

Glen Winney (Mging Dir. Win Construction) at Villas on Main building site in Urraween.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

"If we stick together as a community we can come out of this quicker than most," he said "I think the cities will take longer to recover than we will in the regions." Mr Winney said although COVID-19 had delayed the start date on the units it had the opposite effect on the Medical Place development. "The building already has an end use and it shovel ready so we want to fast track to get those jobs on the ground." The 20-week project will require close to 100 workers.

Glen Winney (Mging Dir. Win Construction) at Villas on Main building site in Urraween.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

With no trades currently hired, Win Projects will be tendering all the subcontractor and supplier work out in the next few weeks. "We are really local focused and have a number one preference on hiring Fraser Coast based trades and suppliers," he said. "In these times we need locals employed and working to generate our economy. "With trades working they will spend that money around town and they will help coffee shops and hair dressers." The eight units make up stage two of the Villas on Main development in Urraween. When finished, the five-stage project will have 41 units. Mr Winney said construction would start this month and Win Projects were also still looking for concreters and cabinet makers. "We are looking for concreters with commercial experience that can do unit slabs and driveways," he said. "Plus we need a cabinet maker for the eight units which will include kitchens, bathrooms, study and pantries." Anyone wishing to register their interest in putting in for work on either job can contact the WCQ office on 07 4194 5133 or email admin@wcq.com.au.