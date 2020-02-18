Wanted ex-Qld health boss breaks silence

A FORMER Queensland health boss living in the UK with a warrant out for his arrest says he's never been interviewed by authorities about the matter.

Former Metro North Hospital chief executive Malcolm Stamp was suspended from the health service in 2014 and his employment was later terminated.

He faces allegations relating to his daughter being given an unnecessary job with the health service for about $80,000 a year.

His daughter was paid about $26,000 before alleged wrongdoing was discovered, a court was told last year.

A warrant for Mr Stamp's arrest was issued in March 2018 as a result of an investigation which saw two other men charged.

But the corruption watchdog has previously said the warrant will not be activated until Mr Stamp returns to Australia.

Mr Stamp claims the termination of his contract was not linked to the investigation into nepotism allegations.

Commenting publicly, Mr Stamp says he's never been interviewed about the allegations.

"I have never been interviewed formally or informally about any claims in these matters by my former employer or the Crime and Corruption Commission," Mr Stamp says in a statement issued this week to the BBC.