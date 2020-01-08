WANTING CHANGE? Take a tour of the Burnett pubs for sale

FOR SALE: There are currently four hotels for sale in the South and North Burnett region. Picture: Contributed

HEADING down to the pub after a hard day at work to quench your thirst is a quintessential Australian pastime.

People in country towns gather at their local hotel to socialise, enjoy a few beverages and tuck into some traditional pubs favourites.

They also play an essential part in contributing to the local economy, employ people living in the region and offer a space for tourists to frequent on their visits out in the country.

With four hotels currently for sale in the South and North Burnett regions, you could become the next publican that helps keep the pub culture alive and thriving in these communities.

Check out these hotels and what they have to offer to the next lucky buyer.

Hotel Radnor, Blackbutt

With more than 100 years of rich history, Hotel Radnor is up for sale for $2,400,000.

As it is just under two hours from Brisbane, plenty of people travel up to the region for an escape on the weekend.

The two-storey hotel is located on the main street and offers food, accommodation, and tours as well as hosting many special events throughout the year.

It also has 15 gaming authorities plus a large beer garden and dining room.

Blackbutt's Hotel Radnor Photo: Aiden Burgess

Tingoora Hotel, Tingoora

Located on the Bunya Highway 22km north of Kingaroy, this iconic pub has come on the market for $479,000.

It comes with two bottle shops, including an adjoining one in the Drive-through and another stand-alone in a nearby town.

Full of character, the pub has recently been renovated with adjoining land that could be developed into cabin/motel style accommodation.

Turning over $1.6 million for 2017/2018, read more about one of South Burnett’s most here.

Tingoora Hotel, Tingoora. Picture: Contributed

Royal Hotel, Murgon

In the four years since Graham and Lynne first purchased the historic hotel in Murgon, they have made several substantial renovations.

Situated on the main street of Murgon along the Bunya Highway, this iconic Queensland hotel is highly frequented by many locals and tourists visiting the region.

It is now up for sale for $1,500,000.

The bar has been completely refurbished with and the menu heroes local produce including South Burnett beef.

This investment is being sold with a current term of lease until July 2021 with a further

option period of 5 years.

The Royal Hotel in Murgon is up for sale. Picture: Contributed

Mulgildie Hotel, Mulgildie

For more than ten years, the current vendors have been working towards bringing this local gem back to its former glory.

Now, they have decided it is time to move on and it is up for sale for $400,000.

Offering a bright and breezy space for guests to enjoy a few beers and meal, it also attracts local travellers in the area.

With prime highway frontage and only two hours west of Bundaberg, the hotel has 14 accommodation rooms and has plenty of off-street parking.

For more of an insight about this 100-year-old hotel, click here.