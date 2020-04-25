War veteran honoured for years of service

KINGAROY and Memerambi RSL Sub-Branch president Donald Davey is being honoured with an Anzac Day award for his innovative leadership, compassion and devotion to providing support to veterans and the wider community.

The Vietnam War veteran is one of seven Australians to receive an Anzac Day Award this year.

Don Davey at the 2018 Kingaroy Remembrance Day service. (Photo: Jess McGrath)

Mr Davey said to receive an Anzac Day award is a huge honour.

“It has come as a big surprise and I am chuffed that someone has gone to the trouble to nominate me in the first place,” Mr Davey said.

“It’s an honour to win this award and I know how big a deal it is as it has to get approved by the state and then the national board.

“It’s very pleasing and I honestly wonder where it came from as I just do what I always do as part of my daily routine.

Mr Davey has been spearheading the organisations efforts to give back to the community for over 14 years and said it covers a wide variety of tasks.

“I certainly enjoy all of the RSL work, however at times it can be very challenging,” Mr Davey said.

“Some of our work includes helping returned veterans with pensions and welfare activity, doing hospital visits for our members with no family or friends as well as organise transport for our members for medical appointments and those type of things.

“We also assist our elderly members by organising someone to help with gardening, mowing lawns and jobs like that.”

Celebrating their 10,000th member: RSL president Ross Olsson, member 10000 Michael Holden, RSL secretary and manager Maxine Tessmann, and RSL sub-branch president Don Davey. (Photo: Jess McGrath)

Mr Davey joined the forces in the 60s and after returning home spent years moving around Australia before eventually settling in Ballogie with his wife.

With the passing of Mr Davey’s wife, he moved into Kingaroy where has been ever since.

This will be the first year Mr Davey is unable to participate in an Anzac Day march and said it’s so disappointing.

“There’s isn’t a day go by where I don't remember my friends that I lost over there, however it’s sad that we are unable to march,” Mr Davey said.

“I returned from Vietnam in 1971 and have never missed a march.

“In saying that I’m sure everyone will do their Anzac Day thing and we will see a range of different approaches.”