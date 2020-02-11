Warners steal show on cricket’s red carpet

c c c c c c c c

c c c c c c c c

CANDICE Warner and Dani Willis made a glowing return to Australian cricket's night of nights, the Australian Cricket Awards at Crown.

Warner, wearing white, and Willis, wearing black, walked the red carpet at Crown with their husbands, batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, who knocked back invites last year.

"It's nice to be back in this environment and celebrating team success,'' said Candice, styled by Lana Wilkinson in a Sonia Cappellazzo gown.

"It was also quite nice sitting back and watching last year.

"We flew in about midday as our first priority was to get the girls to school and day care."

David and Candice Warner. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Smith and wife Dani Willis. Picture: Getty Images

Willis, in a Steven Khalil gown, said: "It's great to be back, it's always fun getting dressed up and seeing everyone."

Becky Boston, fiance of Pat Cummins, stunned in a Pallas Couture gown, as did Bonnie Paine, wife of Australian test captain Tim Paine.

Women's cricket star Ellyse Perry stepped out in a black Velani gown.

Usman and Rachel Khawaja made their first appearance since announcing they are expecting their first child in July.

Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Lyon and partner Emma McCarthy. Picture: Getty Images

Pat Cummins helps fiance Becky Boston arrive on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm feeling really good, it has been a cruise this first trimester,'' said Rachel, wearing a blue Jason Grech gown.

"I'm 17 weeks today, I only started to show this week.

"I've got lots of advice and people to lean on within cricket, and I've learnt a lot along the way.

"I thought people might think this colour is a gender reveal but no, we're keeping it a surprise."

The red carpet was hosted by Melbourne Stars batting star Marcus Stoinis and Emma Vosti for Channel 7.

Hall of Fame inductees were Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott.

Test captain Tim Paine with wife Bonnie. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Handscomb and wife Sarah Ray. Picture: Getty Images

Chloe Molineux and Sophie Molineux. Picture: Getty Images

Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc. Picture: Getty Images

Pat Cummins and fiance Becky Boston. Picture: Getty Images

Ellyse Perry. Picture: Getty Images