Cricket

Warners steal show on cricket’s red carpet

by JACKIE EPSTEIN
11th Feb 2020 6:45 AM
CANDICE Warner and Dani Willis made a glowing return to Australian cricket's night of nights, the Australian Cricket Awards at Crown.

Warner, wearing white, and Willis, wearing black, walked the red carpet at Crown with their husbands, batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, who knocked back invites last year.

"It's nice to be back in this environment and celebrating team success,'' said Candice, styled by Lana Wilkinson in a Sonia Cappellazzo gown.

"It was also quite nice sitting back and watching last year.

"We flew in about midday as our first priority was to get the girls to school and day care."

David and Candice Warner. Picture: Getty Images
David and Candice Warner. Picture: Getty Images
Steve Smith and wife Dani Willis. Picture: Getty Images
Steve Smith and wife Dani Willis. Picture: Getty Images

Willis, in a Steven Khalil gown, said: "It's great to be back, it's always fun getting dressed up and seeing everyone."

Becky Boston, fiance of Pat Cummins, stunned in a Pallas Couture gown, as did Bonnie Paine, wife of Australian test captain Tim Paine.

Women's cricket star Ellyse Perry stepped out in a black Velani gown.

Usman and Rachel Khawaja made their first appearance since announcing they are expecting their first child in July.

Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel. Picture: Getty Images
Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel. Picture: Getty Images
Nathan Lyon and partner Emma McCarthy. Picture: Getty Images
Nathan Lyon and partner Emma McCarthy. Picture: Getty Images

 

Pat Cummins helps fiance Becky Boston arrive on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images
Pat Cummins helps fiance Becky Boston arrive on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm feeling really good, it has been a cruise this first trimester,'' said Rachel, wearing a blue Jason Grech gown.

"I'm 17 weeks today, I only started to show this week.

"I've got lots of advice and people to lean on within cricket, and I've learnt a lot along the way.

"I thought people might think this colour is a gender reveal but no, we're keeping it a surprise."

The red carpet was hosted by Melbourne Stars batting star Marcus Stoinis and Emma Vosti for Channel 7.

Hall of Fame inductees were Sharon Tredrea and Craig McDermott.

Test captain Tim Paine with wife Bonnie. Picture: Getty Images
Test captain Tim Paine with wife Bonnie. Picture: Getty Images
Peter Handscomb and wife Sarah Ray. Picture: Getty Images
Peter Handscomb and wife Sarah Ray. Picture: Getty Images
Chloe Molineux and Sophie Molineux. Picture: Getty Images
Chloe Molineux and Sophie Molineux. Picture: Getty Images
Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc. Picture: Getty Images
Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc. Picture: Getty Images
Pat Cummins and fiance Becky Boston. Picture: Getty Images
Pat Cummins and fiance Becky Boston. Picture: Getty Images
Ellyse Perry. Picture: Getty Images
Ellyse Perry. Picture: Getty Images
One-day captain Aaron Finch with wife Amy. Picture: Getty Images
One-day captain Aaron Finch with wife Amy. Picture: Getty Images

