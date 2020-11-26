WARNING: 12 common scams to watch out for this Christmas

The Financial and Cyber Crime Group are reminding shoppers to be aware of Grinch-like scammers this Christmas. File Photo.

WITH Queenslanders having already lost $23.5 million to scams this years, the Financial and Cyber Crime Group are reminding shoppers to be aware of Grinch-like scammers this Christmas.

Detective Inspector Vince Byrnes from the Financial and Cyber Crime Group said that scams occur all year round, but tend to prey on people’s generosity and vulnerability at this time of the year.

“If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is,” Detective Inspector Byrnes said.

“We are reminding everyone to be alert to Christmas scammers and report any suspicious or unusual activity to Scamwatch.”

Here are 12 common scams to watch out for this festive season:

Bogus websites Phishing scams Parcel delivery scams Fake sellers on online classifies/trading sites Fake buyers on online classifies/trading sites Puppy scams Free gift card scams Holiday scams Impersonation scams Fake charities or fundraising appeals Romance scams Remote access scams

If you are the victim of a cybercrime, report the matter online via ReportCyber where it will be referred to the right law enforcement agency to investigate. Be aware that police are unable to recover money lost.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.