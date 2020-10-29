Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Warning as popular food item recalled

29th Oct 2020 7:44 AM

 

An urgent recall has been issued for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there is plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel yesterday afternoon.

The protein balls are available across Australia and are sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel nationally.

South Australian store On the Run also sells the balls and the health food can be bought in pharmacies and online retail outlets nationally.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 21/07/21 with batch number M2310.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)," Food Safety Australia said.

"Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed."

Anyone who has bought from the potentially bad batch can return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.
The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.

 

Originally published as Warning as popular food item recalled

More Stories

bounce consumer news editors picks food health protein ball recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

        Crime A 17-year-old Kingaroy teen was caught by police after causing a multi-vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Hwy and then fleeing the scene.

        • 29th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        Political rivals lay out their home violence fight

        Premium Content Political rivals lay out their home violence fight

        Politics What one independent MP says should be top priority

        Man dies following tragic medical episode near Mount Perry

        Premium Content Man dies following tragic medical episode near Mount Perry

        Breaking Heroic actions from a member of the public to save him

        What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        Premium Content What Qld did in lockdown instead of drinking

        News Coronavirus Qld lockdown saw increase in illicit drug use