STORM WARNING: Many areas across Queensland are expected to experience thunderstorms this afternoon. Picture: mikksarv/Instagram
Weather

WARNING: BOM issues severe weather alert for the region

Laura Blackmore
8th Feb 2020 3:26 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issue severe weather warning for residents across Queensland including the South Burnett.

At 3.12pm they said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected included Kingaroy, Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Roma, Gympie, Emerald, Rockhampton, Ipswich, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi and Gatton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

BOM said the next warning was due to be issued by 6:15pm.

South Burnett

