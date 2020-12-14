Menu
Dangerous storms are building near Gayndah and Biggenden, bring heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.
Weather

WARNING: Dangerous storms building near Gayndah, Biggenden

Dominic Elsome
14th Dec 2020 11:13 AM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Burnett region this morning.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gayndah, Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.

50mm has been observed within an hour at Musket Flat (east of Biggenden).

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
 

The next warning is due to be issued by 1:35pm.

