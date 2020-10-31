NOT OVER YET: BOM warns more storms likely to impact Burnett

UPDATE 3.30PM: BOM is warning the danger is over yet, with more storms likely to develop through the afternoon and evening.

People in south-east Queensland are being warned to prepare for more dangerous thunderstorms as a series of storms roll over the region this afternoon and tonight.

A series of Severe and Dangerous thunderstorms are currently impacting the heavily populated communities of south-east Queensland from Wide Bay to the New South Wales border.

There have been reports of hail in excess of 12 centimetres this afternoon, with warning people should expect the area that may see hail in excess of 10 centimetres to spread as more storms roll in.

The areas likely to be hit hardest stretching from the border to north of the Sunshine Coast and into communities further inland.

The Bureau is warning the situation is volatile and continuing to change quickly, and for their own safety people should actively monitor the Bureau of Meteorology and Emergency Services for updates and warnings as they will continue to change and be updated as the situation evolves.

Some of these storms are fast-moving and fast-forming, so people should consider whether they need to be outside or on the road at the moment.

The threat for the south-east will continue through this afternoon and into tonight.

EARLIER: THUNDER can be heard across the region as the skies darken with developing storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the ranges between Gympie and Murgon, the area south of Kingaroy and the area south of Biggenden.

They are forecast to affect the area southwest of Gympie and the area south of Gympie by 2:45pm and the area the area northwest of Esk and Imbil by 3:15pm.

Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

4-7cm has been observed around Gatton and Adare around 12:30pm

5cm hail has been recorded around Seventeen Mile around 1pm

4cm hail has been reported just northeast of Toowoomba around 1pm

7cm hail was reported in Purga around 1:15pm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.