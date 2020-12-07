WARNING: Dangerous thunderstorms building in the Burnett

Dangerous storms are “rapidly” developing in the region, with BOM warning of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Burnett region a dangerous cells begin to rapidly develop.

Thunderstorms are rapidly developing along an inland trough while stronger and more discrete thunderstorms are initiating along a lee-trough over the Southeast Coast district.



Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are possible in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Brisbane, Moreton Island, Kingaroy, Beaudesert, Caboolture, Cleveland, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine, Nambour, Nanango, Redcliffe, Miles, Chinchilla and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.





The next warning is due to be issued by 3:55pm.



Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau‘s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.