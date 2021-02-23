Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
THUNDER STRUCK: The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds and large hailstones.
THUNDER STRUCK: The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds and large hailstones.
Weather

WARNING: Large hail possible as storms brew in Burnett

Dominic Elsome
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Kingaroy, Ipswich, Gatton, Cherbourg, Clifton, Beaudesert, Esk, Kilcoy, Laidley, Lowood and Nanango.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber Benefits:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription.

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription.

kingaroy weather south burnett storms south burnett weather warning
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burnett car intercept uncovers drugs, syringes

        Crime A tough few days for South Burnett police will see a disappointing number of people face court for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

        CRUNCH TIME: Plans for Kingaroy ‘big peanut’ revealed

        Premium Content CRUNCH TIME: Plans for Kingaroy ‘big peanut’ revealed

        Community It’s all systems go for Kingaroy’s much-anticipated ‘big peanut’

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        News Queensland’s Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches return to normal