WARNING: Large hail possible as storms brew in Burnett

THUNDER STRUCK: The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds and large hailstones.

THUNDER STRUCK: The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds and large hailstones.

The Burnett has been warned to brace for dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

⚡ Severe thunderstorms moving east in the Somerset and Southern Downs regions. Check the latest at https://t.co/CQJkcamqzO. #QldStormpic.twitter.com/2i0yLXwQHi — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 23, 2021

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Kingaroy, Ipswich, Gatton, Cherbourg, Clifton, Beaudesert, Esk, Kilcoy, Laidley, Lowood and Nanango.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Follow the South Burnett Times on Instagram @SouthBurnettTimes and Twitter @sthburnetttimes.

Subscriber Benefits:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription.

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription.