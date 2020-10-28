WARNING: Severe storms developing over Burnett region

A severe storm warning has been issued for the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12:15pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar southwest of Mt Joseph. Thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast.

They are forecast to affect the area north of Goomeri, the area south of Biggenden and the area north of Kilkivan by 1:15pm.



Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.



The next warning is due to be issued by 1:25pm.