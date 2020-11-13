WARNING: Tyre-busting spikes on Coast road

Hervey Bay police say these spikes have been left on the road at Murphy St.

POLICE are warning drivers and riders to be on the look-out for tyre-busting metal spikes at Point Vernon.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Byrne told the Chronicle a member of the public had first reported the worrying find on Wednesday.

He said the spikes (pictured) could damage a vehicle tyre and "be even worse" for a push bike tyre.

With no leads police are issuing a warning.

"The information provided over the front counter suggested young children were throwing metal spikes onto the road in the area of Murphy St," Sgt Byrne said

"The only description we have so far is that they are children on scooters, around 12 years of age.

"Anyone with more information is encouraged to come into the front counter at the Hervey Bay station or phone Police Link on 13 14 44.

"In the meantime, we're just like the public to be aware of the need to take extra care on the road in this area."