SEARCH WARRANT: A recent search of a Wattle Camp property has uncovered several marijuana plants and drug utensils. Photo: File
Crime

WARRANT: 60-year-old charged with drug production

Kate McCormack
30th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
POLICE have charged a South Burnett man with production of dangerous drugs after uncovering several marijuana plants and drug utensils at his property which is 20 minutes from Kingaroy.

On Sunday, December 22, officers from the Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at the Wattle Camp address.

During the course of the search, police found a number of marijuana plants and drug utensils. A 60-year-old male was charged with production of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Nanango Magistrates Court.

kingaroy cib search warrant south burnett crime south burnett drug charges south burnett drugs
South Burnett

