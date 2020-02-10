Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer.
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer. Amber Hooker
Breaking

Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court

Felicity Ripper
by
10th Feb 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.

Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.

Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.

Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.

More to come.

Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.
Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
cameron frewer crime editors picks john joseph taylor maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the newest lady to be crowned Miss Showgirl 2020

        premium_icon Meet the newest lady to be crowned Miss Showgirl 2020

        Local Faces She’s no stranger to the show world after previously collecting two other accolades.

        100+ PHOTOS: Natives resist Hornets' sting

        premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Natives resist Hornets' sting

        Rugby League A wet weather affair didn't stop the Legends of League women’s grand final...

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Weather BOM forecasters warn cyclone forming could move further south

        • 10th Feb 2020 9:23 AM
        50+ PHOTOS: Men’s Legends of League grand final

        premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Men’s Legends of League grand final

        Rugby League Two Cherbourg sides went head to head in the grand final.