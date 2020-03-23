Warrior claims coveted catch stat

CRACKING CATCH: Kallindale Warrior captain Jayden Steinhardt caught the most balls throughout the 2019/2020 South Burnett A-grade cricket season, and says the Warriors are in for an even better season next summer.

CRACKING CATCH: Kallindale Warrior captain Jayden Steinhardt caught the most balls throughout the 2019/2020 South Burnett A-grade cricket season, and says the Warriors are in for an even better season next summer.

CRICKET: Despite ending prematurely, the latest South Burnett cricket season has produced some cracking catches and awesome camera-worthy moments.

Eighteen-year-old apprentice chippie Jayden Steinhardt was this year's captain of the Kallindale Warriors (aka the Wooroolin Warriors).

He also ended the season as the B-grade player with the most catches for the summer, a pretty mean feat considering he spent a good portion of the season away playing rep cricket.

Steinhardt said his 13 catches from 15 games was a new season record for the club.

"We had a pretty up and down season with some really good individual performances," he said.

"We were able to make the final in the B-grade comp this year, which was a better result than last year, so it was great for the Warriors to have a much better season."

Unfortunately, a shot at a grand final was snatched from the Warriors in the semi-final clash with the Kumbia Rattlers on their home turf earlier this month.

Kumbia's Matthew Dugdell was an unstoppable force in the match, scoring the majority of the runs needed to take his side through to finals victory.

"Dugdell was the difference in the end," Steinhardt said.

"He was just too strong and was able to capitalise, scoring half the runs for them in the end, which made it even more exciting when I was able to catch him out on 67 runs.

"I absolutely love being in on all the action and being able to break the game up with a good catch, so it felt great to be able to catch Dugdell's ball and break his streak.

Kallindale Warrior captain Jayden Steinhardt in action.

"It was definitely my most memorable catch of the season, that's for sure."

Steinhardt said although they were pipped at the post this season, the Kallindale Warriors had improved a lot as individuals, and as a team.

"We've had a lot of new players coming through over the last two seasons, so it was nice to see them getting more comfortable and confident out on the field and on the pitch," he said.

"I hope I have the honour of being captain again next season and continuing to see the team continue to progress."

Kallindale Warrior Jayden Steinhardt out on the field.

As for players to keep an eye on next season, Steinhardt said the Warriors to watch were Matt Klein, Shane Cullen and Rhyce Simpson.